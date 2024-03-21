Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

