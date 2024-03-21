Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in FMC were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FMC alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Read Our Latest Report on FMC

FMC Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $125.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.