Doma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Doma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Doma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

NYSE:DOMA opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.83. Doma has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $11.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Doma during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 158.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 46.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 17.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

See Also

