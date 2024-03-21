Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

D opened at $48.16 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

