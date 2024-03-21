DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

DRD opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

