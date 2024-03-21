Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 49,703 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 482.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWZ opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.