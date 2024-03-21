Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,238,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $251.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.61. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $186.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

