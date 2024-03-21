Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,883 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.84 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.