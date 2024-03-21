Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,451 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

