Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 3,235 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $141.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average is $117.53.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

