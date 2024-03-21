Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 5,494 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.40 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

