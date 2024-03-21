Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 6,603 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

