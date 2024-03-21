Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 730,946 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 510,574 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,747,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 927,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,119,000 after buying an additional 403,764 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.78 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.