Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $267.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.65. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

