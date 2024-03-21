Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $135.79 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $136.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

