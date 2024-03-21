Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,174 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $106.79 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

