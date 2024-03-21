Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

PKG opened at $184.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $188.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile



Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

