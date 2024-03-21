Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KWB Wealth increased its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sempra by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $367,301.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Stock Down 1.9 %

Sempra stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

