Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,637,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.50. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

