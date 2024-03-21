Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Booking alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,578.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,569.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3,296.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.