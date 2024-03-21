Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $135.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.13. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $136.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

