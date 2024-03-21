Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.46.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

