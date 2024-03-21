Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,265,000 after acquiring an additional 129,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 489,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 49,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

