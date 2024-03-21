Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 55,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

ENB stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

