Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Biogen by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,725,000 after acquiring an additional 233,889 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $218.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.73 and a 200 day moving average of $243.71. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.35 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

View Our Latest Report on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.