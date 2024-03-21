Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $328.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.10. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $331.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

