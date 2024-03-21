Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $1.30 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

