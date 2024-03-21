Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Novartis by 167.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 50.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,803,000 after purchasing an additional 686,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $96.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

