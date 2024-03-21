Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 12,037 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,960,000 after acquiring an additional 68,414 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

