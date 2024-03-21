Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 14,076 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 109.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,777,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 74,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

