Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 3,235 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

COF stock opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.66 and a 200-day moving average of $117.53. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.80.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

