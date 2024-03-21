Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 650 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,051,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after buying an additional 458,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,554,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $184.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $184.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.