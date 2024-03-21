Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 889 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $63.23.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

