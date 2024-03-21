Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $269,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 7.0% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $194.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

