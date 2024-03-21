Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,276,000 after buying an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB opened at $218.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.03. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.35 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

