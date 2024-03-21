Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 120.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $348.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.80. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.54 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

