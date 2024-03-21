Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 29,174 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,174 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 75,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,564,000.

TIP opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

