Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 373 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $184.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $188.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.01.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

