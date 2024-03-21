Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 56 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,044.61.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,189.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,853.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,677.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,192.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.