Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 779.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 46,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

