Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $674.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 138.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $692,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

