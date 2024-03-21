Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 1,835.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,446,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 294,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 549.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 146,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 123,586 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.