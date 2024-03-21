Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.62. Eventbrite shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 89,197 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

EB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $586.26 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $87.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,053,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 110,587 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 710,548 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,567,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

