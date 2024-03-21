Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Evergy by 3,322.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 984.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Evergy by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,029,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after acquiring an additional 715,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.93.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

