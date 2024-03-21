Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ES

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.