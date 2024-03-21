EWG Elevate Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total transaction of $8,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $178.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

