FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.56.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $259.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

