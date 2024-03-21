Financial Review: Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) and Its Competitors

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) is one of 376 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Freehold Royalties to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Freehold Royalties and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freehold Royalties 0 0 0 0 N/A Freehold Royalties Competitors 652 4235 7991 302 2.60

Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus target price of $7.08, suggesting a potential downside of 34.72%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 35.97%. Given Freehold Royalties’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freehold Royalties has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

37.0% of Freehold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Freehold Royalties and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freehold Royalties N/A N/A 10.84 Freehold Royalties Competitors $739.67 million $128.79 million -46.36

Freehold Royalties’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Freehold Royalties. Freehold Royalties is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Freehold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. Freehold Royalties pays out 181.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.0% and pay out 91.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Freehold Royalties and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freehold Royalties N/A N/A N/A Freehold Royalties Competitors 174.42% -0.69% 2.11%

Summary

Freehold Royalties rivals beat Freehold Royalties on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

