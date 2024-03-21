Financial Review: Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Innovation and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation -22.31% -42.60% -16.77% Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation 0 2 4 0 2.67 Arçelik Anonim Sirketi 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Purple Innovation and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Purple Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $3.95, suggesting a potential upside of 145.34%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Purple Innovation and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation $510.54 million 0.33 -$120.76 million ($1.11) -1.45 Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A $4.47 5.43

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Purple Innovation. Purple Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi beats Purple Innovation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, third-party online retailers, and Purple showrooms, as well as through its website, Purple.com. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, after sales services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers refrigerators, automatic and semi-automatic top-loading washing machines, chest and upright deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water coolers, dryers, dish washers, ovens, cookers, home appliances, furniture and kitchen gadgets, hoods, built-in cookers, laundry dryers, water dispensers, and coffee machines. The company also provides furnaces, aspirators, mini-midi ovens, warming drawers, water purifiers, combi boilers, kettles, room heaters, and fans; small home appliances comprising brooms, cooking utensils, personal care and hygiene products, and irons; consumer electronics, such as smart phones, laptops and tablets, POS cash registers, Hi-fi systems, portable sound systems, and 3D printers; and hermetic compressors and motor pumps. In addition, it offers televisions, computers, cash registers, and other electronic devices. The company provides its products under the Altus, Arctic, Blomberg, Dawlance, Arçelik, Beko, Defy, Elektrabregenz, Flavel, Grundig, Leisure, STINOL, and VoltasBeko brand names. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

