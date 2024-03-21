First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $27.28 on Thursday. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Capital by 59.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

