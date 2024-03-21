First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ FCAP opened at $27.28 on Thursday. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.